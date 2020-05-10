How to ... survive the pandemic
10 May 2020 - 00:00
As if SA’s small businesses didn’t have enough to cope with, now the Covid-19 pandemic has put added pressure on them.
“Turbulence has always been the official climate for SA small and medium enterprises (SMEs). We went into this pandemic already on our knees — in a technical recession; downgraded to junk bond status. While we don’t have the $1-trillion stimulus packages that we’re seeing in developed countries, what we do have is grit, optimism, resilience, and creativity in spades,” says Dov Girnun, founder and CEO of small-business funder Merchant Capital...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.