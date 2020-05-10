Business

My Brilliant Career: I don’t want to serve in the developed world where a medical doctor is God

10 May 2020 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

Tell me about your work at the Ndlovu Care Group (NCG).

It is all based on compassion and to assist to prove that those community members are much richer than we expect: there are raw diamonds who need to be polished and assisted. If you show them excellence, they become excellence. It is all about trust, faith and “help to self-help”...

