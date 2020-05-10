TV white spaces change the rural Wi-Fi game

When the communications regulator issued emergency spectrum to mobile operators to address the demand for connectivity during the lockdown, it opened the door to a new form of connectivity that promises to bring affordable internet to rural areas.



The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has allocated temporary emergency radio frequency spectrum to Vodacom, MTN and Telkom. These large bands of spectrum have attracted the most attention, but the allocation included the surprise introduction of a long-awaited technology called TV white spaces (TVWS)...