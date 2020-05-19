Business

WATCH | Huawei SA announces business partnership with Vusi Thembakwayo

Here's how these two global brands plan to collaborate to create impact in entrepreneurs’ lives

19 May 2020 - 14:53
Sponsored
Vusi Thembakwayo partners with Huawei.
Image: Supplied/Huawei

Huawei has a legacy of forming partnerships both globally and locally to create ground-breaking products and services. It prides itself on always partnering with brands that are innovative, push boundaries and create opportunities.

Today, Huawei announced its partnership with MyGrowthFund CEO Vusi Thembakwayo, a venture capitalist, global business speaker and serial entrepreneur, who is passionate about what he does and believes that together the two brands can add value to people’s lives, especially entrepreneurs.

Technology is an enabler of connectivity in all spheres of life and Huawei is a proud service provider of reliable and amazing technology products and services that allow people to achieve their dreams.      

Watch this BDTV interview about how these two brands will be using technology to create impact in people's lives. 

This article was paid for by Huawei.

