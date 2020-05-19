Philharmonic Orchestra and Cape Town City Ballet collaborate for special lockdown video

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has released a video in collaboration with Cape Town City Ballet in which they perform the Lockdown Waltz.

The latest video is part of the Covid-19 series that was created to share musical experiences after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the orchestra's autumn sessions.

Conductor Bernhard Gueller said music can be a medium which articulates emotions, instead of words during these unprecedented times.

“In these times of necessary yet difficult social distancing and isolation, we cannot let music education suffer,” said Gueller. “Music offers a feeling of self-worth, brings confidence, and brings a sense of community.”

