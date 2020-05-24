Construction industry ready and willing to get back to work
24 May 2020 - 00:00
With idled cranes and quiet building sites bleeding cash, SA’s construction firms are pinning their hopes on being able to get back to work under level 3 lockdown conditions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Roy Mnisi, executive director of Master Builders SA, a national construction representative body, said the industry had come up with a plan to prevent its collapse even before the lockdown began.” We are able to show the government we can go back to work,” he said...
