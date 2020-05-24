Construction industry ready and willing to get back to work

With idled cranes and quiet building sites bleeding cash, SA’s construction firms are pinning their hopes on being able to get back to work under level 3 lockdown conditions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Roy Mnisi, executive director of Master Builders SA, a national construction representative body, said the industry had come up with a plan to prevent its collapse even before the lockdown began.” We are able to show the government we can go back to work,” he said...