#LockdownHeroesSA
LOCKDOWN HEROES | Nominate your hero & you could each win an SA holiday worth R15,000
We're celebrating beautiful SA and its people who have done so much for others during the Covid-19 lockdown
23 May 2020 - 21:58
As a nation, we are resilient in times of adversity. Our spirit of generosity and ubuntu unites us to fight against any challenge. This time it has been no different.
We're celebrating both our beautiful country and its people who have done so much for others in need during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Nominate a lockdown hero from your community and tell us why they deserve the title, and you and your hero could each win a holiday worth R15,000 anywhere in SA.
Powered by Brand South Africa.
Thank you, South Africa, for playing your part during the Covid-19 lockdown.
You are all South African heroes!
Prizes are sponsored by Flight Centre, which remains committed to keeping your travel dreams alive as the situation surrounding Covid-19 continues to evolve.
Terms and conditions
- These terms and conditions (“Terms and Conditions”) apply to the competition titled Lockdown Heroes SA (“the Competition”), organised by Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd (“the Organiser”), which runs from May 24 2020 until 5pm on June 6 2020.
- By entering the Competition, you confirm that you have read and agree to be legally bound to these Terms and Conditions.
- The Organiser reserves the right to extend or shorten the duration of the Competition, subject to these Terms and Conditions. Any such extension will be announced on this page.
- All persons resident in South Africa, including South African citizens and foreign nationals, who are older than 18 years and in possession of a valid South African identity document or valid foreign passport (“the Entrants”) are eligible to enter this Competition. Proof of address may be required by the Organiser.
- Entrants must provide their name, surname and email address, and nominate one lockdown hero via the form provided on this page.
- At the end of the Competition, one Entrant and the lockdown hero nominated by that Entrant, chosen at the Organiser's discretion as the best of the competition, will each be awarded R15,000.00 in value for a holiday booking to a destination in South Africa to be made directly through Flight Centre within one year of the prize being awarded. The booking can include any Flight Centre products that apply, including flights (domestic), holiday packages, cruises, hotel deals, and travel insurance.
- The Entrant who is selected for a prize (“the Winner”) will be required to produce his or her original South African identity document or foreign passport as proof.
- The winner will be contacted by email. Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person or third party, or sold or converted in any way.
- The Organiser's choice of Winner will remain final. The Organisers will enter into no further correspondence in this regard.
- If the Organiser cannot get hold of the Winner within 3 weekdays after the prize has been awarded to that Winner, the Organiser will select another Entry for the prize.
- By entering the Competition, Entrants agree that their Entries can be published in full or in edited form by the Organiser in the context of this Competition in any of the Organiser's newspapers (including the Sunday Times and Sowetan); on any of the Organiser's digital news platforms (including the Sunday Times, TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE); and on any of the Organiser's associated social media and television platforms.
- The Organiser may also publish the Winner’s name on any of the Organiser's print or digital news platforms, including the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE, and on any of its associated social media platforms, unless the Winner expressly indicated that the Organiser does not have permission to do so.
- The following persons may not take part in this Competition, even if they qualify to enter: all employees of Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Brand South Africa and Flight Centre, as well as all employees of advertising agents or consultants relating to this Competition, including One Over One Digital Agency Services; any supplier of goods and services in connection with this Competition; the spouses, life partners, siblings, children or parents of any of the persons named above; and legal entities.
- The Organiser reserve the right to change these Terms and Conditions at any time and will publish any such changes on this page. It is all Entrants’ responsibility to check these Terms and Conditions for any amendments.
- Entrants will not hold the Organiser liable for any technical errors originating from the Organiser or the Organiser's digital submission channels for this Competition.
- Entrants are responsible for any data, cellphone or other charges they may have to pay to gain the necessary network or internet access to enter the Competition.
- The clauses in these Terms and Conditions are severable. This means that if any clause in these Terms and Conditions is found to be unlawful, it will be removed and the remaining clauses will still apply.
- These Terms and Conditions and the Competition are governed by the law of the Republic of South Africa. Wherever time has been referred to in these Terms and Conditions, it refers to GMT +2.