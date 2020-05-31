Covid cyberattacks ramp up in SA under lockdown
31 May 2020 - 00:00
SA has become a target for cyberattacks in the past 100 days — with 10 times the global average of growth in malware incidents — because cybercriminals view its IT systems and their users as lacking sophistication.
“Attackers view Southern Africa as a region that has less sophisticated cybersecurity and cyber awareness and thus these types of attacks are expected to work here,” says Brian Pinnock, director of sales engineering at cybersecurity company Mimecast...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.