Business

Price guard dogs bite big and small

31 May 2020 - 00:00 By HILARY JOFFE

One small pharmacy in Cape Town will pay R1,059 to the Solidarity Fund for a possible breach of the competition regulations; another settled on R612.

These are hardly the big players the competition authorities usually go after for excessive pricing, nor are the fines large...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Chaos' warning over liquor rules Business
  2. WATCH | Huawei SA announces business partnership with Vusi Thembakwayo Business
  3. Crooks stub out tobacco industry Business
  4. Local e-vehicle firm races to fill orders Business
  5. Bankers: SA can open safely Business

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...