Banks lawyer up as collusion case gets day in court

The Competition Commission can expect to encounter strenuous objections and hordes of lawyers when it finally has its day in court in a case in which it accuses 28 local and foreign banks of colluding in rand-dollar foreign exchange trading between 2007 and 2013.



The commission this week announced that it has referred the now rather elderly case to the Competition Tribunal, filing a fresh charge sheet against the banks after the Competition Appeal Court earlier this year ordered that a new charge sheet be filed - and that the commission show that the alleged collusion to manipulate the exchange rate directly affected consumers and the South African economy...