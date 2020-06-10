JOB AD | Registrar/CEO at South African Pharmacy Council

Remuneration:

Market-related, total cost-to-company package associated with Paterson’s Grade E1. A portion to be structured as per individual needs with regards to medical aid, 13th cheque, housing, and travel allowance.

Requirements:

a Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) degree;

a postgraduate degree will be an added advantage;

registration with the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC) as a pharmacist; and

fifteen years’ experience in a pharmaceutical setting, 10 of which should be in management, and at least five spent at senior management level.

Competencies:

A sound understanding/possession of the following traits: leadership, strategic management, human resources management/development, decision-making, problem-solving, innovation/creativity, flexibility/adaptability.

Responsibilities:

The Registrar/CEO assumes overall responsibility for the effective and efficient strategic and general management of the core businesses of the SAPC.

assists the SAPC in developing and formulating pharmaceutical services policies and strategies and implementation of council policy;

continuously monitors and advises the SAPC on international trends, local developments (e.g. legislation, healthcare policy) and any other factors that might influence current or future policies of the SAPC;

appoints and ensures competency of personnel to ensure effective and efficient administration of SAPC policy, strategies and processes;

ensures coordination of functions and effective communication between Council and personnel as well as the supervision of council spending according to approved policy;

assumes direct responsibility for the performance management of executive managers and other persons reporting directly to the registrar;

maintains sound public relations with external stakeholders, including but not limited to health care authorities, the profession, the media and general public and ensures the promotion of a positive image of the SAPC and administration;

interprets applicable legislation and council policy and strategies and guides all members of staff in the application of such legislation, policies and strategies;

fulfils the roles and responsibilities as prescribed in terms of the Pharmacy Act, 1974, as amended; and

reports to the president of council on all matters regarding the administration and ensures that council president is continuously updated regarding any developments (internally and externally) that might require attention.

In line with council’s commitment to diversifying its workplace, suitable candidates from the designated groups and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

The SAPC reserves the right not to make an appointment. Correspondence will only be entered into with shortlisted candidates.

All applications for the position should be forwarded, together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications to:

CEO.Recruitment@sapc.za.org,



For attention:



Mr. NJ Mashishi

Telephone number: + 27 12 319 8507

South African Pharmacy Council

591 Belvedere Street

Arcadia

Pretoria

Faxed applications will not be accepted.

Closing date for applications is June 19 2020.

South African Pharmacy Council is an independent, self-funded, statutory body established in terms of the Pharmacy Act, 1974 (Act 53 of 1974) and mandated to regulate the Pharmacy profession in SA; having powers to register pharmacy professionals and pharmacies, control of pharmaceutical education, and ensuring good pharmacy practice.

If you have not heard from the SAPC within 60 days of the closing date, consider your application as being unsuccessful.

This article was paid for by the South African Pharmacy Council.