BID AD | Polmed seeks to appoint contractor to render administration services
The SA Police Service medical scheme will be hosting a compulsory briefing session on June 24 from 11am to 12pm.
The briefing session will be held at a venue to be communicated to all prospective bidders. The requisite building hygiene protocols will be observed in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, taking into account social distancing, sanitising and other safety precautions to ensure the safety and health of all people present at the briefing session.
Contact polmedtender@aforbes.com by 5pm on June 30 2020 to indicate your attendance at the briefing session. Please note that a maximum of one person will be allowed to attend.
A failure to attend the briefing session will disqualify the participant from submitting a bid, or if such a bid is submitted, it will be deemed to be non-responsive.
Address:
Polmed
House 20
Hotel Street
Persequor
Pretoria
Closing date for submissions: July 30 2020
Time: 11am
Bid number: Polmed/Administration/2020
Bids can be obtained from the Polmed website under “Procurement” or requested from polmedtender@aforbes.com.
Important information:
- It is the prospective bidders’ responsibility to get documents in time to submit responses before the closing date. Polmed will not be held responsible for any delays of submissions.
- No extensions will be granted for prospective bidders.
This article was paid for by Polmed.