Tech giants red-faced over virtual derailments

The global hi-tech events industry experienced the virtual equivalent of a train smash recently as most large-scale physical events postponed during lockdowns were shoehorned into mid-June.



The biggest casualty was SAP, which left 150,000 attendees of its Sapphire Now virtual conference hanging when its conference website crashed as the event began. Viewers were eventually redirected to Twitter, but only about 2,400 "got the memo" to watch CEO Christian Klein give his pre-debut keynote. He later apologised, blaming a third party provider of the conference facility...