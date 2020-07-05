C-suite's dodgy margin loans prove too edgy for top players
05 July 2020 - 05:00
WeWork impresario Adam Neumann, Chinese latte mogul Lu Zhengyao and now Markus Braun, the fallen star of German fintech - all have exposed the perils of one of the biggest money manoeuvres in the C-suite: borrowing money against stock in your own company.
Braun had to sell much of his stake in Wirecard to meet margin calls on a $170m (R2.8bn) loan he'd secured against about half of his ownership...
