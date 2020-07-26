Live events industry fears slow death by lockdown
26 July 2020 - 00:05
SA’s events industry, including organisers, suppliers and venues, has been decimated by the Covid-19 lockdown, leaving little option but retrenchments.
“The exhibition and events industry has been in an artificial coma for five months,” says Gill Gibbs, chair of the Exhibition & Event Association of SA (Exsa), making temporary layoffs and in some cases retrenchments the only performance in SA’s eventing industry...
