Live events industry fears slow death by lockdown

SA’s events industry, including organisers, suppliers and venues, has been decimated by the Covid-19 lockdown, leaving little option but retrenchments.



“The exhibition and events industry has been in an artificial coma for five months,” says Gill Gibbs, chair of the Exhibition & Event Association of SA (Exsa), making temporary layoffs and in some cases retrenchments the only performance in SA’s eventing industry...