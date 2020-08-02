MARTIN KINGSTON: We must act urgently if president to be proved right on recovery

Covid-19 has aggravated SA's economic and social position, which was in a precarious state even before the pandemic. SA has fallen behind its African and global competitors as the country has inadequately addressed its primary challenges of inequality, poverty and unemployment. There is now, more than ever, an urgent need to develop protocols and mechanisms to allow it to operate under the difficult conditions that are expected to persist for some time to come. This will certainly not be easy.



A Business for SA (B4SA) road map clearly sets out recommendations towards which business and government can work alongside our other social partners to reset the country's economic and social development. We are in full agreement with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who wrote in his weekly newsletter this week that SA has all the ingredients to recover from the economic damage caused by Covid-19. But SA's recovery simply cannot wait another few weeks or months. We support government's view that we have to start immediately. Taking immediate and decisive action now will allow the country to return to growth, deliver material employment gains, reduce inequality and create a better quality of life for all our citizens...