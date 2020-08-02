Business

Virtual boom good for industrial real estate

02 August 2020 - 00:01 By NICK WILSON

Demand for industrial-zoned land for data centres is on the rise in SA and the rest of Africa, as 5G technology gains momentum around the world and more services and commerce move online.

Johann Nell, national asset manager for industrial property at Redefine Properties, said the group has experienced "quite a bit of activity in the Western Cape and Gauteng" in terms of demand for land for the development of data centres for data service providers...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. IRR welcomes IMF call for improved governance by SA after granting R70.6bn loan Business
  2. Court to hear BAT SA tobacco ban challenge on Tuesday Business
  3. All JSE employees to get four months of paid parental leave Business
  4. Changing medical aid options Business
  5. Business united behind B4SA plan Business

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...