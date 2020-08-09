Business

Covid red light for auto sector plan

09 August 2020 - 00:10 By CHRIS BARRON

Mike Mabasa, CEO of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa), says Covid-19 has delayed, but not stopped, transformation of the industry.

"We have committed to transforming the industry and are pushing ahead with that, although at a far slower pace."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. IRR welcomes IMF call for improved governance by SA after granting R70.6bn loan Business
  2. Now's the time to drive your premiums down Business
  3. Eskom whistle-blower Suzanne Daniels fired for involvement in dodgy deals Business
  4. Steinhoff: a R16.5bn bird in the hand Business
  5. Suspect 'pyramid scheme' blames cash standstill on hacking Business

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far