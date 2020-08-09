Covid red light for auto sector plan
09 August 2020 - 00:10
Mike Mabasa, CEO of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa), says Covid-19 has delayed, but not stopped, transformation of the industry.
"We have committed to transforming the industry and are pushing ahead with that, although at a far slower pace."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.