Debt counselling can be another trap
23 August 2020 - 00:05
As the economy contracts, growing numbers of people are being pushed into a state of over-indebtedness and are considering debt counselling.
Debt counselling is a creation of the National Credit Act (NCA) and has helped thousands of consumers over the past 13 years. But it has some serious shortcomings that have resulted in some people being left worse off...
