The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe

In politics, nothing much can be done without horse-trading and entering into tactical alliances. That President Cyril Ramaphosa is head of state today is thanks partly to the deals he and his backers had to enter into with other interest groups in the party before the ANC's 2017 national conference.



In Ramaphosa's case the situation was further complicated by the outcome of the conference, which meant that he would have to find a way of working with the very faction in the party he was meant to be ousting...