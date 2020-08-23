Signs of a brisk trade in SA art
23 August 2020 - 00:05
International buyers are snapping up local art thanks to the weak rand, and in SA some collectors are selling artworks in a bid to free up cash - all of which has spurred on brisk trade in the sector.
Gallery owner Jennifer Reynolds from StateoftheArt.co.za said she has seen sales soar. In April, Reynolds's online sales were 20% higher than at the same time last year...
