Engen voted SA’s coolest petrol station

Young South Africans have again hailed Engen as the “Coolest Petrol Station” in the Sunday Times Generation Next awards, reaffirming the company’s petroleum brand leadership in the eyes of the nation’s youth for the 11th consecutive year.

Seelan Naidoo, Engen’s general manager of retail, says the results of the Sunday Times Generation Next validates the company’s customer-centric strategy, investments and marketing focus.

“We are honoured to once again receive this award and want to thank our young customers. This signifies that we are staying current in today’s market, but we remain ever humbled by the award and the esteem our young customers hold us in.”

While Engen continues to have the largest service station footprint in SA, the company’s constant innovation and focus on customer service places it ahead of the pack in brand recognition and loyalty across all audiences.