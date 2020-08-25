Engen voted SA’s coolest petrol station
The Sunday Times Generation Next Award validates Engen’s customer-centric strategy, investments and marketing focus
Young South Africans have again hailed Engen as the “Coolest Petrol Station” in the Sunday Times Generation Next awards, reaffirming the company’s petroleum brand leadership in the eyes of the nation’s youth for the 11th consecutive year.
Seelan Naidoo, Engen’s general manager of retail, says the results of the Sunday Times Generation Next validates the company’s customer-centric strategy, investments and marketing focus.
“We are honoured to once again receive this award and want to thank our young customers. This signifies that we are staying current in today’s market, but we remain ever humbled by the award and the esteem our young customers hold us in.”
While Engen continues to have the largest service station footprint in SA, the company’s constant innovation and focus on customer service places it ahead of the pack in brand recognition and loyalty across all audiences.
“Our many fast-food restaurant partnerships and delicious offerings such as Krispy Kreme are firm winners with our young customers, many of whom are future motorists,” says Naidoo.
“The launch of our groundbreaking Engen 1app in June, which conveniently offers motorists a contactless way to pay, has also been well received as it provides a safer customer service experience, as there is no touching of devices, cards or cash required.”
For Engen, staying relevant and placing the customer at the heart of the business is an overarching priority, which means the company continues to focus on consistently reinvigorating the brand and investing much effort into remaining an attractive stop-over for youth.
“As a brand, it’s important for Engen to move into exciting, innovative spaces where we can engage our valued customers and interact with them.”
Engen will continue to focus on the rollout of signature convenience offerings across its network, including fast-food and restaurant partnerships, Wi-Fi, alternative payment partnerships and a range of other exciting innovations.
The Sunday Times Generation Next is the leading annual youth brand preference and consumer behaviour survey. It tracks consumer behaviour and preferences of South Africans aged eight to 23 — a highly influential segment of the market.
