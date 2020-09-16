Medshield’s 2021 benefits to support members in the wake of Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic brought an unexpected twist to our launch into a new decade. Many have been affected by the virus across all spheres of life including health, business, community and lifestyle — and we have seen how people have had to adapt fast to the new normal.

In SA, we continue to deal with a unique case needing novel solutions. The quadruple disease burden and deep structural societal issues put our country in a most vulnerable position. Alongside concerns about how our health-care systems would cope with treating the expected magnitude of Covid-19 cases, balancing this with other diseases such as HIV/Aids, TB, cancer and medical emergencies needed a specialised approach.

As a medical scheme, the pandemic presented us with opportunities for health-care innovation so that we could continue to offer excellent support to our members during this difficult and uncertain time.

Medshield Medical Scheme is the first to launch its benefit options and contributions for 2021. South Africans are feeling the economic impact of the recession and lockdown. Medshield placed the interest of its members first, and only increased its monthly contributions with an average 5.9% across the product range.

This means that for members on the MediPhila plan, monthly premiums will increase by an affordable R84, with the maximum increase being R350 on our top-end plans. Medshield’s annual product offering is expected to be below the industry average, providing excellent value.