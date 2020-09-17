Central University of Technology status declared as medium risk

The deputy minister of higher education, science and innovation Buti Manamela, said he appreciates the the efforts of Central University of Technology, Free State (CUT) to curb the spread of the Covid-19, and ensuring that the 2020 academic year is completed.

Manamela visited the university on September 1 to monitor safety protocols in line with the phased reopening of the post-school education and training system under level 2. He said he realised the importance of visiting CUT to understand the challenges faced by the university.

“I’m quite happy that the status has changed, that we are now medium risk and that you are doing all that you can to make sure that the situation improves," said Manamela. He challenged student leadership to become champions of transformation in institutions of learning, saying that protests don't have to be negative, and can actually be effect positive change.

CEO of Higher Health Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia, who joined the visit, highlighted innovations such as the Health Check USSD, making accessing campuses easier and the national 24-hour hotline, which offers mental health support.

CUT vice-chancellor and principal professor Henk de Jager took the deputy minister through the safety regulations implemented on the Bloemfontein and Welkom campuses as well as the interventions that ensure that online learning continues.

Manamela also toured a student residence, the on-campus clinic and the Centre of Rapid Prototype Manufacturing to see how CUT is implementing the Covid-19 regulations.

“We made R1m available to the Covid-19 Research and Innovation grant for our research teams. We’ve donated sanitisers to our provincial government and sponsored material to a community project. But I believe our major challenge is the access to appropriate technology and internet connectivity for our students,” said prof de Jager.

Realising the challenges some students were facing, the CUT Covid-19 Relief Fund was established to attract external donations. “To date, we’ve acquired about R600,000, supported about 371 students who receive monthly support through this programme,” said prof de Jager.

“The work that the institution has done in terms of giving students devices, and allowing those who have no access to the internet at home to come back to campus, I think that is applaudable in also making sure that no student is left behind,” said Manamela.

For more information, call +27 51-507 3752 or visit www.cut.ac.za.

This article was paid for by the Central University of Technology.