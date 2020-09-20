Sanral runs out of road on e-toll indecision
20 September 2020 - 00:10
Skhumbuzo Macozoma, CEO of the South African National Roads Agency, says government dithering about the future of e-tolls is putting Sanral's status as an ongoing concern at risk.
The refusal of drivers in Gauteng to pay e-tolls since their introduction in 2013 and the absence of an alternative revenue source are drowning the state-owned agency in debt...
