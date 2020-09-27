Hulamin executives under fire
27 September 2020 - 05:00
Hulamin, which counts Tesla among its customers, may return to profitability in its financial second half but even so, some shareholders are pushing for leadership changes at the aluminium group.
Minority shareholders Chris Logan and Volker Schütte are unhappy about the "destruction of value" at the company under CEO Richard Jacob over the past decade...
