Top cop Charl Kinnear was close to cracking 'guns-to-gangs' syndicate before murder
Affidavit shows slain detective had inside track on corruption in cop firearms registry
27 September 2020 - 00:05
The assassinated top detective, Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, was on the brink of cracking a massive "guns-to-gangs" syndicate at the police Central Firearms Registry (CFR).
Experts monitoring firearms flooding into the hands of criminal networks countrywide told the Sunday Times this week that Kinnear, shot in Cape Town nine days ago, had persisted with a case that had defeated many other detectives...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.