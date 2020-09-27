Top cop Charl Kinnear was close to cracking 'guns-to-gangs' syndicate before murder

Affidavit shows slain detective had inside track on corruption in cop firearms registry

The assassinated top detective, Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, was on the brink of cracking a massive "guns-to-gangs" syndicate at the police Central Firearms Registry (CFR).



Experts monitoring firearms flooding into the hands of criminal networks countrywide told the Sunday Times this week that Kinnear, shot in Cape Town nine days ago, had persisted with a case that had defeated many other detectives...