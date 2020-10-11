MY BRILLIANT CAREER: A ‘mompreneur’ who goes big in all her endeavours
Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp is a host on Jacaranda FM, the founder of Parent + Baby Brunch, actor and entrepreneur
11 October 2020 - 00:00
What do you do at work each day?
Instead of thinking about the work I do in an average day, I think of my work in an average month...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.