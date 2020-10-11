Spur sizzling, but not yet well done
Lockdown has been eased, but sit-down trade is still not easy
11 October 2020 - 05:01
Spur Corporation, which owns brands such as RocoMamas and Panarottis Pizza Pasta, is taking comfort from better-than-expected turnover at its restaurants since lockdown restrictions were eased, but it doesn't mean it's going to be business as usual in the coming months.
Speaking after the release of a trading update that showed the group's South African restaurants traded at 73.8% of the previous year's turnover in September, Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder said the lockdown's full impact will be felt in the coming months...
