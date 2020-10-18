Cannabis store has high ambitions
CannAfrica has sold 35 licences to franchisees, and the next stores will open in Sandton, Hartbeespoort and Umhlanga
18 October 2020 - 00:16
CannAfrica, part of JSE-listed Labat, opened its first CBD store in Cape Town this month and plans to expand to tap into what it says is rising demand for cannabis-derived products.
CBD is an abbreviation for cannabinoid, a non-psychoactive chemical compound found in the cannabis plant...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.