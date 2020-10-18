Cannabis store has high ambitions

CannAfrica has sold 35 licences to franchisees, and the next stores will open in Sandton, Hartbeespoort and Umhlanga

CannAfrica, part of JSE-listed Labat, opened its first CBD store in Cape Town this month and plans to expand to tap into what it says is rising demand for cannabis-derived products.



CBD is an abbreviation for cannabinoid, a non-psychoactive chemical compound found in the cannabis plant...