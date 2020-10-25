Covid cleanup demand gives Reckitt a sales boost
25 October 2020 - 00:03
Reckitt Benckiser reported a much bigger than expected rise in third-quarter sales and raised its full-year outlook as the coronavirus pandemic lifts demand for cleaning products such as Dettol and Lysol.
“While there is still more work to do, I’m pleased to say that RB today is in much better shape than it was a year ago,” said CEO Laxman Narasimhan...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.