Covid cleanup demand gives Reckitt a sales boost

Reckitt Benckiser reported a much bigger than expected rise in third-quarter sales and raised its full-year outlook as the coronavirus pandemic lifts demand for cleaning products such as Dettol and Lysol.



“While there is still more work to do, I’m pleased to say that RB today is in much better shape than it was a year ago,” said CEO Laxman Narasimhan...