Business

Covid cleanup demand gives Reckitt a sales boost

25 October 2020 - 00:03 By Agency Staff

Reckitt Benckiser reported a much bigger than expected rise in third-quarter sales and raised its full-year outlook as the coronavirus pandemic lifts demand for cleaning products such as Dettol and Lysol.

“While there is still more work to do, I’m pleased to say that RB today is in much better shape than it was a year ago,” said CEO Laxman Narasimhan...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Online courses: don’t compromise on quality in favour of price Business
  2. Expert financial advice still recommended in uncertain times Business
  3. I won't be calling the shots, says Christo Wiese Business
  4. The cars are used, the idea is new Business
  5. Innovation brings medical scheme members more benefits for less Business

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...