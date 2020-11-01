Classic toymakers merge as Covid-19 creates boom time
01 November 2020 - 05:51
Spin Master, the company behind the Etch A Sketch and Paw Patrol brands, has agreed to acquire Rubik's Brand for about $50m (R821m), tying together two of the world's most iconic toy brands.
The merger comes at a boom time for classic toymakers as parents turn to familiar products to entertain children stuck in lockdown...
