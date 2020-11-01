Eskom debt plan promised

Eskom and the government are working on a solution to the power utility's unsustainable debt burden, which will be revealed before the end of this year, with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday promising to communicate this "in a month or so when we have a clearer idea".



Eskom, which had R484bn of debt on its balance sheet at its March year-end, has long said it needed to reduce this to R200bn, and the belated year-end results it published on Friday showed once again that it is not generating enough cash from its operations to cover the cost of servicing its debt...