Lockdowns abroad hit earnings at home
Concerns in SA over a second wave, business warns of impact of tighter restrictions
08 November 2020 - 00:05
A second wave of coronavirus infections in the UK and parts of Europe and the subsequent lockdowns are hurting some South African companies with operations there — and offer a cautionary tale for SA.
Germany, France and the UK are among the countries that recently imposed second lockdowns after spikes in Covid-19 cases...
