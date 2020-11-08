Business

Lockdowns abroad hit earnings at home

Concerns in SA over a second wave, business warns of impact of tighter restrictions

08 November 2020 - 00:05 By Nick Wilson

A second wave of coronavirus infections in the UK and parts of Europe and the subsequent lockdowns are hurting some South African companies with operations there — and offer a cautionary tale for SA.

Germany, France and the UK are among the countries that recently imposed second lockdowns after spikes in Covid-19 cases...

