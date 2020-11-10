Engen celebrates 10th consecutive year as SA’s favourite petrol station

South Africans have voted Engen their favourite petrol station for the 10th consecutive year in the 2020 Sunday Times Top Brands, validating Engen’s customer centric strategy, marketing focus and commitment to keeping South Africans safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Engen was named 'Favourite Petrol Station' in November at the virtual 2020 Sunday Times Top Brands awards ceremony, which recognised brands that have a sustained history of top consumer sentiment in SA.

“At Engen, our brand promise ‘With us you are number one’ drives every action we take and decision we make to ensure we continually surprise and delight our customers,” says Yusa’ Hassan, Engen MD and CEO.

With many South Africans affected by the pandemic and the national lockdown for a large part of 2020, Engen stepped up to help the vulnerable.

This included a R1.25m contribution to the National Solidarity Fund, R2.5m fuel and medical testing equipment passed to the Gift of the Givers to boost their humanitarian relief work, R1m fuel directed to the department of health to power the emergency response vehicles of SA's brave front line health workers, and R1m fuel to Food Forward SA to help power their food aid vehicles that are distributing nutritious food across all nine provinces.