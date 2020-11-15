Delays at Beitbridge border anger truckers

Cargo transported includes diesel, petrol, Jet A-1 aviation fuel, acids for the mines and other toxic chemicals, as well as machinery for mines and food products

Local cross-border transport companies are losing millions as their trucks sit idle at the Beitbridge border crossing into Zimbabwe because of the three- to four-day delay at the border post.



Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Associations CEO Mike Fitzmaurice said it takes an average of 72 hours to get to the front of the queue and another day to be processed through South African and Zimbabwean customs...