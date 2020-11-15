Business

MultiChoice & co have eye on local content

MultiChoice this week reported a 6% increase in active subscribers over the six months to end-September

15 November 2020 - 00:06 By

MultiChoice plans to develop more local productions with Vivendi's Canal+, the French media group that has built a 12% stake in Africa's largest pay-TV provider.

Canal+ has described its acquisition of shares in MultiChoice as "a long-term financial investment", but the local group has seized on the opportunity to work with its new investor, according to CEO Calvo Mawela...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Without the private sector, we cannot make lemonade Business
  2. Engen celebrates 10th consecutive year as SA’s favourite petrol station Business
  3. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business
  4. Bad debt, earnings weigh on Standard Bank Business
  5. SAA targets revamped take-off in January Business

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...