MultiChoice & co have eye on local content
MultiChoice this week reported a 6% increase in active subscribers over the six months to end-September
15 November 2020 - 00:06
MultiChoice plans to develop more local productions with Vivendi's Canal+, the French media group that has built a 12% stake in Africa's largest pay-TV provider.
Canal+ has described its acquisition of shares in MultiChoice as "a long-term financial investment", but the local group has seized on the opportunity to work with its new investor, according to CEO Calvo Mawela...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.