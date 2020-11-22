Business

‘Death threat’ in Bara taxi rank billboard row

Claims of death threats over lucrative advertising space on billboards at taxi rank in Soweto

22 November 2020 - 00:06 By THANDUXOLO JIKA

Claims of death threats and vandalism over lucrative advertising space on billboards at the Bara taxi rank in Soweto have emerged in a court battle involving Outsmart Outdoor Advertising, Primedia Outdoor and others.

In court papers filed earlier this month in the Johannesburg high court, Joyleen Mahanetsa, the owner and director of Outsmart Outdoor, claims the advertising space she was granted at the rank by the City of Joburg municipality has been illegally taken over by Primedia...

