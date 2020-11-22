‘Death threat’ in Bara taxi rank billboard row
Claims of death threats over lucrative advertising space on billboards at taxi rank in Soweto
22 November 2020 - 00:06
Claims of death threats and vandalism over lucrative advertising space on billboards at the Bara taxi rank in Soweto have emerged in a court battle involving Outsmart Outdoor Advertising, Primedia Outdoor and others.
In court papers filed earlier this month in the Johannesburg high court, Joyleen Mahanetsa, the owner and director of Outsmart Outdoor, claims the advertising space she was granted at the rank by the City of Joburg municipality has been illegally taken over by Primedia...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.