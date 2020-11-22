Hendrik du Toi: ‘Capital eager for SA bargains’

SA need only tell ‘a half-credible story’ for global cash to flow in

SA just has to do things half right to attract capital in the world as it is now, said the man at the head of SA’s largest fund manager.



“It looks as if the dollar has reached peak. It looks as if capital markets have been so good to investors that they are starting to diversify globally. Investors will buy South African paper if we tell even a half-credible story,” said Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit in an interview this week...