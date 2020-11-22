Business

Small businesses must be paid within 30 days, period

It’s not big business that creates jobs; it’s the more than 2-million SMEs employing an estimated 10-million people, writes Adrian Gore

22 November 2020 - 00:07 By ADRIAN GORE

I think it is hugely significant when more than 50 CEOs of the largest companies commit to paying SMEs within 30 days.

Let me tell you why: without doubt our country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been excellent from a health perspective — just consider what other countries are now going through. However, our economy is in a deep rut, and at the centre of this is the plight of small businesses...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Three key considerations before you start forex trading Business
  2. SA Reserve Bank leaves interest rates unchanged Business
  3. Covid-19 public-private partnership has been a rehearsal for a better future Business
  4. Bad debt, earnings weigh on Standard Bank Business
  5. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021