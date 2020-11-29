Signpost

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Tech rings in the changes for physical security

The doorbell-with-a-view Ring revolution is taking off in SA, just as home deliveries are soaring

In the same way that Zoom has become almost a synonym for video-conferencing, home security is also getting a generic brand: Ring, the video doorbell that dominates the American market in smart-home security.



Acquired by Amazon in 2018 for close to a billion dollars, Ring’s technology is based on indoor and outdoor motion-detection cameras, combined with video recordings and optional sharing with law enforcement, neighbours or via social media. This has resulted in ongoing controversy around privacy issues, but Amazon has also disclosed that it has fired a number of Ring employees for improperly seeking access to customer data. ..