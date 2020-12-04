FREE | Read the full 2020 edition of Sunday Times CSI

Business

Now, more than ever, there is a need for corporate social investment in SA

Read the full edition below.
Some people call it corporate social investment; others call it corporate social responsibility. Some even refer to sustainability. Whatever it is called, there is no doubt that there is now, more than ever, a need for good corporate citizens to give back to society in a major way.

Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has exposed the inequalities in the world, especially in a country such as SA where we are also dealing with historical inequalities based on decades of legalised apartheid and centuries of colonialism.

Millions of people have lost their jobs since the pandemic started earlier this year and many more people are going hungry. This is not saying that the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus was not necessary. We just never anticipated the huge impact it was going to have on the economy of an already struggling country.

There is now even more pressure on corporates to help with alleviating increased suffering in our society.

This publication looks at what some corporates are doing while highlighting that there will always be so much more that can and needs to be done. Enjoy the read, get onboard and help make a difference to our society.

– Ryland Fisher, editor: Sunday Times CSI

