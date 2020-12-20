Reading, resting and rounds of golf …
20 December 2020 - 00:08
After a gruelling year in which some companies were temporarily shut, and others sent employees en masse to work from home or rolled out safety protocols overnight for onsite staff — not to mention cash crunches and debt — CEOs are taking a well-earned break.
Themba Mkhwanazi, CEO of Kumba Iron Ore, said: "It's been a gruelling year for us all. So many friends and colleagues have been ill or lost loved ones to Covid that I think these holidays will be a time for reflection and giving thanks for our blessings."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.