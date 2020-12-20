I'm in charge and that's it, says Bucs coach Zinnbauer

Josef Zinnbauer has moved swiftly to dispel doubts about who is in charge at Orlando Pirates.



Images of Bucs technical advisor Stanley "Screamer" Tshabalala appearing to be passing on instructions to the bench via Happy Jele during the DStv Premiership match against Cape Town City a fortnight ago set tongues wagging...