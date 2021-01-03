Business

Signpost

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: No, you don’t have to do this

Those apps you absolutely must have, and those Netflix shows you simply cannot miss? Actually you can, because it’s all just clickbait

03 January 2021 - 00:00

If you want to be ready for 2021, there are a few things you have to do. There are 20 series on Netflix you have to watch, 20 movies on Showmax you have to see, and 20 business podcasts to which you have to listen.

If you don’t, not only will you lag behind the rest of humanity, but you will fail to achieve your potential, and fall behind the curve of pandemic recovery...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SAA targets revamped take-off in January Business
  2. Bad debt, earnings weigh on Standard Bank Business
  3. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business
  4. There’s relief in store for business – but will banks play their part? Business
  5. How is the price of Bitcoin calculated? Business

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned