Business

Green power booming thanks to Eskom woes

Power systems that use solar or battery power can be prohibitively expensive, but financing options have made these systems more affordable

10 January 2021 - 00:06 By JANE STEINACKER

There is light at the end of Eskom's dark tunnel for businesses. Alternative and renewable energy companies are cashing in as commerce and consumers find ways to reduce their reliance on the utility's expensive and unpredictable product.

Kyle Bohnsack, managing director of Blockpower, said there is a push for independence from the state-owned enterprise not just because of load-shedding, but also due to tariff hikes and the cost of equipment failure from surges created by an unstable power supply...

