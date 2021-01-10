Business

'Recyclability' row misses the point

For too long, retailers have relied almost exclusively on "recyclability" as the measure of whether a product is environmentally sound

10 January 2021 - 00:05 By ADAM MINTER

If a plastic Greek yogurt cup has a label that says it's recyclable, is it actually recyclable? The question isn't just philosophical.

Last month, the environmental group Greenpeace sued Walmart, claiming the recycling logos the US retail giant stamps on certain packages are misleading. Specifically, it argued that single-use plastic yogurt cups are rarely if ever recyclable in California, and demanded they stop being labelled as such...

