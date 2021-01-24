SIGNPOST
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: In a flash, Sars sets SA’s IT competence back years
The launch of e-Filing in 2003 was a triumph, and should have been a springboard for further innovation and national pride. Not so
24 January 2021 - 00:05
The government department on which all other state departments depend for funding their operations has revealed a staggering level of incompetence that symbolises government’s inability to embrace the basics of IT compliance. But first, let’s go back about three-and-a-half years.
In July 2017, software company Adobe announced that it would stop supporting Flash Player at the end of December 2020. It advised that “all users immediately uninstall Flash Player to help protect their systems”. Numerous websites depended on flash for interactive systems, such as form submission...
