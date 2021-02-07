Business

African woman poised to lead WTO

The embattled Geneva-based body has gone without a director-general since Brazil's Roberto Azevedo quit a year early in August

07 February 2021 - 00:09 By

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a step closer to becoming the first African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO), after a South Korean rival withdrew.

Okonjo-Iweala faced opposition from the US administration of former president Donald Trump after a WTO selection panel recommended her as chief in October. The decision required consensus...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: In a flash, Sars sets SA’s IT competence back years Business
  2. JOB AD | CEO of the Human Sciences Research Council Business
  3. It's too late for some businesses: Wine and beer sectors seek financial relief ... Business
  4. SAA could exit administration this month, government says Business
  5. SA stocks bounce back Business

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...