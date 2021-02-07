African woman poised to lead WTO
The embattled Geneva-based body has gone without a director-general since Brazil's Roberto Azevedo quit a year early in August
07 February 2021 - 00:09
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a step closer to becoming the first African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO), after a South Korean rival withdrew.
Okonjo-Iweala faced opposition from the US administration of former president Donald Trump after a WTO selection panel recommended her as chief in October. The decision required consensus...
