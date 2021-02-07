From production to placing, Covid roils Super Bowl ads

In ways big and small, this year's Super Bowl commercials have been shaped by the pandemic

When Mountain Dew released a teaser of its new Super Bowl commercial last week, the clip featured a computer-animated dog made of watermelons - and no people.



That was by design. With Covid-19 still spreading, Mountain Dew's ad agency made the spot with as small a crew as possible, working as far apart as the team could keep them. Producers watched the shoot from home. A backup crew was ready to replace anyone who tested positive for the coronavirus...